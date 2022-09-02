Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13,395.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

