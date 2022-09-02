Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5,543.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127,637. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

