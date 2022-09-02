Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,148 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.
Insider Activity
Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. 10,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.