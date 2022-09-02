Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.49

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.77.

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

