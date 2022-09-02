Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.49 on September 28th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.77.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
