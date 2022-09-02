Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.17. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

