Rand Worldwide, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of RWWI stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Rand Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

