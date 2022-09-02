Rand Worldwide, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Rand Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of RWWI stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Rand Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rand Worldwide (RWWI)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.