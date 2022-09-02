Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.