Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $239,114.30

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $239,114.30 and approximately $9,302.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.11 or 0.08050892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00166018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00297350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00755298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00583893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

