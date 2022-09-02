Raymond James Cuts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.40

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.16.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MOZ stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.39. The company had a trading volume of 340,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,376. The firm has a market cap of C$356.02 million and a PE ratio of -40.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.13. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Insider Activity

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 in the last three months.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.