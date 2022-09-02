Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Raymond James worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.