Razor Network Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $347,361.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Razor Network alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008739 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,245,504 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.