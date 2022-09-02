Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,762,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,118,000 after buying an additional 2,050,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $376,586,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02.

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

