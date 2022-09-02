Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 115,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 102,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 6,800 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

