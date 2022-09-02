Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Downgraded by HSBC

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.80) to GBX 784 ($9.47) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.33.

Redrow Stock Performance

RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

