Refereum (RFR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Refereum has a total market cap of $33.81 million and $1.04 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084731 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.