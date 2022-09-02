Renasant Bank Acquires 1,787 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after purchasing an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

