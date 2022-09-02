Renasant Bank Has $2.13 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS NOBL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $88.65. 385,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90.

