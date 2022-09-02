Renasant Bank Has $442,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.42. 71,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,352. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.