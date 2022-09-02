Renasant Bank Purchases 1,450 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Renasant Bank grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

