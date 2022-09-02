Renasant Bank Purchases 2,464 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,782. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

