Renasant Bank Purchases 6,640 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Renasant Bank grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 168,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,905. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

