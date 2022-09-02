Renasant Bank Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.35. 54,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

