Renasant Bank Sells 174 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Renasant Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. 8,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

