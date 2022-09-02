Render Token (RNDR) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $131.08 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00028932 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00083579 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00039782 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is render.x.io. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.Telegram | Reddit | Medium | FacebookWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars.

