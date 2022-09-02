Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.68.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $529.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.09 and a 200-day moving average of $519.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

