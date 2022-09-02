Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

NAT stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 163,864 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.27%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

