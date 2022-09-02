Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 2nd (ASGN, ASIX, BKNG, CNTY, CO, CRUS, CUTR, FSLR, FUN, JYNT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 2nd:
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
