Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 2nd (ASGN, ASIX, BKNG, CNTY, CO, CRUS, CUTR, FSLR, FUN, JYNT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 2nd:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

