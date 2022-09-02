Reviewing Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (CPMV) & The Competition

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mosaic ImmunoEngineering to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A -$3.68 million -2.16 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.63

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -1,070.34% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Competitors 663 3547 10275 151 2.68

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 86.61%. Given Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering competitors beat Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

