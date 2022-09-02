Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $112,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.