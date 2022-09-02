Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Crown Castle worth $145,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 59,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day moving average of $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

