Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,392 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $100,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Shares of APD stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

