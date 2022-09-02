Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,615 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of KLA worth $89,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $337.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.50. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

