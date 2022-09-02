Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,119 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $94,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,274,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $405.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

