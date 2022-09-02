Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $134,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after buying an additional 486,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $809,193,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.