Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Humana worth $108,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 9.4% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 4.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,035,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $486.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $504.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

