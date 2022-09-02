Rhumbline Advisers Has $172.06 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Zoetis worth $172,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.



