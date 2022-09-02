Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,881 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $130,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,582,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

