Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $116,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $251.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

