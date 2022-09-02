Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,978 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $103,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NOC stock opened at $480.32 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

