Rhumbline Advisers Sells 86,100 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $123,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,720,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 216,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

