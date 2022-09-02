Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 368.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,274,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $409.27. 1,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.07 and a 200-day moving average of $433.06.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

