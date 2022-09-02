Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.86. 44,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,851. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

