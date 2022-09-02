Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GD opened at $225.37 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.50 and a 200 day moving average of $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

