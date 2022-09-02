Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Shares Up 61.7%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 61.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 1,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAPMY. AlphaValue upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Saipem from €5.71 ($5.83) to €6.19 ($6.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saipem from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Saipem Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

Saipem Dividend Announcement

About Saipem

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.3217 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

