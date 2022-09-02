Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$156.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Samsara Trading Down 1.5 %

IOT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,199. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Samsara

Several research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 110.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.