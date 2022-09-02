Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.99 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 110.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

