Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75.
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
