Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Schneider National by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.4 %

Schneider National stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.