Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.06

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.06 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.06 ($0.22), with a volume of 200894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.54 ($0.22).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.14.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

